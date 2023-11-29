Ice hockey | A notorious businessman hired Severi Lahtinen, who was convicted in Finland – the new club has been shocked and shamed

It is a hockey club that is shamed in Slovakia as much as it is possible to be ashamed.

This is how one Finnish puck professional describes it Severi Lahtinen new club, HK 32 Liptovsky Mikulas, playing in the Slovakian premier league.

Lahtinen moved to Mikulas recently, when his career in Finland was ruined by a rape conviction.

In October, 24-year-old Lahtinen was sentenced to two years of unconditional imprisonment for rape in Päijät-Häme district court. Lahtinen has appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeal.

After the district court’s verdict, JYP canceled the winger’s contract.

Lahtinen’s agent started looking for a new club for the player abroad.

When it was revealed that Lahtinen is negotiating with Mikulas, Finns who know Slovakian hockey circles well were not surprised. Vice versa.

This is exactly the kind of tricks a Slovakian businessman does Robert Luptak according to them, to have fun.

He is the owner of Mikulas.

In 2017, Luptak acquired a player convicted of brutal murder in his team, Ladislav Scurkon.

And that’s not all. Luptak made Scurko the team captain.

Before Lahti, Luptak recruited another hot player in Mikulas last summer, by Mitchell Miller. His nascent NHL career was ruined when it was revealed that Miller had bullied a mentally disabled schoolmate for years and ended up in juvenile court.

He was the most hated player in Kiekkomaailma, whom Luptak wanted in his team.

Miller played 19 league games in Mikulas and last week moved to Russia, to the KHL club Ak Bars Kazan.

Ladislav Scurko brutally murdered a 26-year-old referee in 2008.

Luptak bought Mikulas last spring for just over 150,000 euros, when the club was in danger of collapsing.

In the past, Luptak has been the owner of two other Slovakian top league clubs, Detva and Presov, but both clubs have since been relegated from the country’s top league.

Luptak’s reputation in Slovakia is questionable.

“If you hear the name Robert Luptak in connection with Slovak ice hockey, you immediately think of several scandals caused by this businessman, a Slovak sports website sport24.pluska.sk wrote in May, when Luptak became the new owner of Mikulas.”

The site according to an article published by Liptovsky Mikulas, fans and even players opposed Luptak becoming the owner of the club.

Team captain Martin Kriska shook his opinion publicly.

“His actions speak for themselves. It was about those circulating on the internet from videos or what we have heard about his behavior from other people in hockey,” Kriska said in the story of sport24.pluska.sk.

(You can watch a Facebook video of Luptak raging in the stands here.)

Seuraikoni changed the scenery after Luptak became the owner.

“I saw his results in Detva, where he let the club down, and in Presov, where the team was relegated from the main league. I think such a person does not care about hockey in Liptovsky Mikulas,” Kriska continued.

According to the Slovakian media, Luptak violated hockey’s disciplinary rules eight times between 2017 and spring 2023. Most of the punishments have been fines for improper behavior.

Videos of Luptak’s behavior have been circulating on social media, when he has, among other things, rioted in the stands and threatened the referees.

Luptak seems to enjoy confusing. The case of Ladislav Scruko is one of the strangest in the recent history of Slovak ice hockey.

A former top prospect was murdered by a hockey referee by Marek Liptaj brutally in 2008. Scurko, who represented Slovakia in two World Youth Championships, stabbed Liptaj several times and disposed of the body in the forest. The remains of the body were found almost a year after the incident.

Scurko was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2012. The motive for the murder was never revealed.

Scurko was released on parole already in 2015, and Luptak acquired him for HC Detva, which he owns.

“Luptak doesn’t care what others think of him,” says a Finn who knows Slovakian hockey well.

Field have violently clashed with Luptak. Former NHL goaltender, Canadian Matt Hackett played in Detva in the 2017–2018 season.

After the season, he lashed out at his former boss on social media.

According to Hackett, his salary was constantly late, and he argued with Luptak.

Hackett claimed that Luptak was drunk in the team premises and was violent.

“The owner treated the team like garbage. He punched players several times. In Canada, you would go to jail for that. Not in Slovakia”, Hackett snapped.

Lahtinen is the only Finnish player in Luptak’s new plaything HK 32 Liptovsky Mikulas.

The local media were curious from the team’s head coach From Juraj Faith From Lahti, whose rape case is known to the Slovak press.

Faith stated that she does not judge anyone.

“I’m a hockey coach, not a judge and not a god. He (Lahtinen) is here to play hockey, and we’re trying to get as much out of him as possible.”