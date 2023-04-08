Ice hockey | A new twist in the Swedish NHL goalkeeper’s bankruptcy: he allegedly defrauded the credit card company

Robin Lehner is said to have used a credit card in a situation where he knew he was insolvent.

Swedish NHL goaltender by Robin Lehner new details about the use of money have been revealed. Lehner is said to have used his credit card for more than a million kroner, knowing that he would not be able to repay his debts. Tells about it Expressen’s website.

Last January, it was reported that Lehner had filed for bankruptcy. Lehner filed for bankruptcy citing a clause that would prevent creditors from getting their claims back after the bankruptcy petition goes through.

Now the credit card company American Express and the Aliya Growth Fund have sued Lehner for gross fraud due to the bankruptcy filing.

Expressen’s news, Lehner hired a bankruptcy attorney on Dec. 7. During a two-week period beginning on December 15, Lehner and his wife used American Express credit cards a total of 77 times. The total value of the purchases was more than one million kroner, i.e. at the current exchange rate, a good 86,000 euros.

American Express considers that the purchases were made with the knowledge that they cannot be paid back. The credit card company considers that the acquisitions were made so close to the filing of the bankruptcy application that the realization of personal bankruptcy should not lead to their non-payment.

According to the court documents, 880,000 kroner from Lehner’s credit card purchases went to a store called Aquatic Treasures, where the goalie bought aquatic animals. Expressen could not explain what the store sells in these price categories.

The central source of Lehner’s original debts lies in the snakes. He is said to have bought a collection of snakes for a million euros and spent millions on taking care of the snakes.

American Express in addition, Lehner is accused by the Aliya Growth Fund, from which the goalkeeper has taken a loan of 50 million kroner in order to pay off his other loans.

According to the fund, Lehner has failed to tell the truth about his other loans. Likewise, he has concealed ongoing legal proceedings, which have included the risk of further indebtedness.

Lehner is currently under contract with the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL. The total value of his five-year contract is According to the Capfriendly website 25 million US dollars.