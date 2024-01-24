Ice hockey | A new twist in the rape scandal in Canada – the police urged five players to surrender

The tangle that has been unraveling for a long time is finally unraveling.

Five players Canada's 2018 World Youth Championship team faces accusations of sexual violence, says e.g. Sporting News referring to of The Globe and Mail to the news.

The police have urged the persons in question to report to the police in London, Ontario, Canada. They have not yet been charged with a crime and it is not known when they must report to the police.

In the coming days, five players from Canada's 2018 World Youth Championship team have been left out of their teams' lineups. Four of them play in the NHL and one in Europe.

The names of the accused players have not yet been made public.

Canadian In May 2022, there was an uproar around hockey when eight young hockey players were accused of sexual violence. The prosecutor was a young woman who was 24 years old when the case became public.

The alleged crimes took place in the summer of 2018. At the time, some of the ice hockey players belonged to the Canadian under-20 national team.

According to the court papers, the players served the woman plenty of alcohol, TSN reported then. After this, one of them took the woman to his hotel room, where they had sex.

Next, the player invited the other accused into the room without the woman's consent or knowledge. According to the plaintiff, eight players sexually abused the woman in many ways, including persuading her to have oral sex and intercourse and spitting on her.

Canada's The Ice Hockey Federation received a lot of criticism for the way it handled the issue. The woman concerned accused the association of not investigating the case properly or imposing sanctions on the players involved despite the accusations.

As a result of the uproar, several of the federation's main sponsors announced that their cooperation would end until the matter was resolved. The Canadian government also announced that it had frozen the hockey association's support for the time being.