Friday, May 19, 2023
Ice hockey | A marathon match is underway in the NHL – Carolina and Florida will soon play the fourth overtime

May 19, 2023
Ice hockey | A marathon match is underway in the NHL – Carolina and Florida will soon play the fourth overtime

In the first conference final starred by six Finnish players, the score went to extra time at 2-2.

Carolina The first meeting between the Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers in the NHL conference finals turned out to be even more even than expected.

The match is still tied after three overtimes and 120 minutes of play. The third overtime ended a little after one in the morning local time.

Of the six Finnish field players in the match, Carolina was the first to score Sebastian Ahowho fed by Seth Jarvis the 1–0 advantage goal scored in the final moments of the opening set.

At the end of the second period, the Florida captain took the limelight Alexander Barkov. Barkov scored the first equalizer for his team with a wrister, and just a couple of minutes later he got the second assist Carter Verhaegen to finish for the lead goal.

When Carolina by Stefan Noesen the goal was the only one of the third period, we went to overtime with the situation 2–2.

After two hours of play with Florida’s goalkeeper With Sergei Bobrovsky has 54 saves, second only to Carolina by Frederik Andersen 44.

