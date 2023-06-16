Ice hockey | A man threatened mass shooting at the NHL finals – the police caught him

A 33-year-old man is suspected of planning a mass shooting at the NHL final in Las Vegas.

Ice hockey The 2022–2023 NHL season recently ended with the Vegas Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup.

Before the deciding game, a man was arrested who is suspected of planning a mass shooting at an ice rink in Las Vegas, according to US sources, such as ESPN channel.

The police the suspect is a 33-year-old man who suffers from mental health problems. The police say that the man had threatened on social media that he would shoot in the match between the Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers.

According to ESPN, the suspect was arrested just under four hours before the start of the decisive match.

Several people are said to have contacted the police out of concern and reported the man’s messages.

In 2017, Las Vegas experienced a gruesome bloodbath when a man indiscriminately shot people at a music event. Several dozen people died and hundreds were injured.

