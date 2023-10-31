Ice hockey | A large number of spectators cheered for the announcer’s mistake in the Jokeri’s defeat – the 18-year-old surprise success laughed on the field

The Jokerit lost, but on Tuesday the Nordis still had reason to celebrate.

31.10. 21:02

Jokers lost on Tuesday to Tuto in hockey Mestis 2–3 at home. At the same time, Narrie’s streak of four home wins was broken.

The match was watched by 6,779 spectators at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Jokerit has played three matches at Nordis this season, in all of which there have been more than 6,500 spectators.

In addition to ice hockey, Tuesday’s match celebrated the birthdays of the Jokers. On Friday of last week, exactly 56 years have passed since the foundation of the club.

Before the start of the match, the Jokerit celebrated the milestone by inviting the captains of all the club’s teams, from the representative team to the under-seven team, for a group photo. The youngest of the captains also got to drop the opening puck, which the crowd cheered excitedly.

Struggle started badly for the home team when Tuto took the lead just over a minute into the game. Jokerit recovered quickly when the defender Kalle Kankaan his first career Mestis goal tied the game less than two minutes later.

After the goal, the announcer in the hall had a small mistake, when he first announced that the dubious scorer was the Jokers’ golden helmet with 5+6 this season. Emil Oksanen “with his first career Mestis goal”. Oksanen has scored a total of 50 goals in Mestis.

Even the opening goal of the Mestis career did not make Kanga smile much after the match, although he admitted that it felt good. The goal scorer was on the pitch when he heard the false call.

“I was in the corner wrestling, and I thought, no shit,” he laughs.

The home crowd and the scorer didn’t have time to be amazed by what they heard for more than a couple of seconds, because the announcer corrected his mistake in the same breath. The home fans cheered for both announced goalscorers.

Moments before the first halftime break, Joker’s CEO appeared on the hall’s screen Antti-Jussi Niemi, who said that he would serve a self-made wrapped tart to the fastest fans at halftime in honor of the club’s birthday. Some couldn’t wait for the buzzer to sound, but the spectators sitting closest started to enjoy themselves while the game was underway.

According to reports, Kangas has not been able to taste the CEO’s wrap tart.

“And I don’t think I can,” he laughs.

In October TUTO, which was completely at the feet of the Jokers in the mutual match at the beginning, played significantly better last time on Tuesday. The match was even and entertaining, and there was a good amount of emotion in the rink.

“Tuto played really well, especially the first two sets. The third period was also really dull from them, it was winnable hockey”, says Kangas.

Erkka Seppälä scored the Joker’s second goal. Seppälä has scored 3+9=12 this season.

According to him, the biggest reason for the Jokers’ defeat was inefficiency on the offensive end.

“We also need to slowly start gaining confidence in scoring. It shouldn’t be such a joke,” Kangas analyzed.

In the third period, the visitors took the lead after good pressure at six minutes. After that, the Jokerit hunted hard for an equalizing goal until the final buzzer, but Tuto withstood the heavy pressure.

The Jokeri’s ranking in Mesti’s standings did not change after Tuesday’s match. Narrit is fourth with 21 points ahead of IPK, Kiekko-Espoo and Ketterä.