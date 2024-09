Hockey|Only one goal was seen in the Nordis night.

27.9. 21:21

Wildcards–RoKi 0–1 (0–0, 0–0, 0–1)

4 105 spectators came to “Nordis” on Friday evening to watch the fight between Jokeri and Rovaniemi Kieko. After 60 minutes of hard fighting, RoKi celebrated the victory with a score of 0–1.

“A tough fighting game. Not much was celebrated at the goal posts, one way or the other,” the head coach of the Jokers Risto Dufva your total match.