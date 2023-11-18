Ice hockey | A harsh picture of the Liiga defender was published – a light receipt from the father

TPS’s Ruben Rafkin lost his teeth in the Ässät match.

TPS claimed a 2-1 away win over Pori Äss on Saturday, and what if Ruben Rafkin didn’t get to the power points, the man had a very concrete memory of the match.

The father of a 21-year-old TPS defender Kim Rafkin published a picture on X, i.e. the former Twitter, which shows that two upper teeth have come out of the player’s mouth. The mouth is covered in blood, but the expression is otherwise not particularly painful.

“Have a safe trip home… tomorrow there will be soup for lunch,” Kim Rafkin wrote along with the photo.

Thanks to their victory over Ässät, TPS rose to tenth place in the League, i.e. to the last playoff spot.

Rafkin has a total of 3+6 from 22 matches. In total, he has played 161 regular season matches in the League with 12+35. In the playoffs, 0+6 results have been produced in 31 matches.