Ice hockey | A harsh fate for Finland’s NHL promise – the club is possibly changing

Lassi Thomson, who has been in the NHL for the last two seasons, will be on the transfer list.

Ottawa The Senators announced the night before Saturday that they had cut people from training camp. A goalkeeper promise was sent from the Finns to the AHL crew Leevi Meriläinen and defender Lassi Thomson.

However, for Thomson, 23, the transfer is not so simple, as he has to be sent to the farm team via the transfer list.

Any other club can pick up a promising defender within 24 hours of being placed on the transfer list. In the case of Thomson, who is playing on a cheap rookie contract, it is very possible that a club will grab him.

Ottawa booked Thomson in the first round of the summer 2019 booking event with number 19. The Tampere player, who has played in North America for the last three seasons, has been able to smell NHL speed in the last two seasons in a total of 18 games (0+5).

In the 56 games he played in the AHL last season, the puckish right side defender had a nice performance of 7+26=33.

of Ottawa The Finns continue to be goalkeepers at the NHL training camp Joonas Korpisalodefender Nikolas Matipalo and the attacker Roby Järventie.

Järventie, 21, also managed to score when Ottawa beat Winnipeg 3-1 in a practice match the night before Saturday.

The NHL season starts on October 10.