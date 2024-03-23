Ice hockey | A harsh disappointment for the Jokers – the summer vacation started in Kokkola, the referee was involved in Hermes' goal

The Jokers, third in the regular season, didn't have enough against Hermes. Kiekko-Espoo lost to Tuto for the third time in a row.

Helsinki The return season of the Jokers to the domestic rinks ended on Saturday in Kokkola. Hermes defeated the Jokerit Mestis in the sixth quarter-final with a score of 6–1 and advanced to the medal games with a 4–2 win.

An early summer vacation is a harsh disappointment for the third in the regular season. Jokerit played 23 matches in the regular season after the Christmas break and won 18 of them.

In Kokkola, Jokerit also suffered from bad luck, when Valtteri Jeskanen the demolition puck hit the main referee of the match and ended up missing Hermes Eemeli Takalan to play.

Takala passed the puck to the goal and Kalle Matikainen nailed the 3–0 hit cheaply in 25:36.

According to the ice hockey rulebook the game is not stopped if the puck touches the referee in any rink i.e. Hermes' hit was accepted because the puck was played into the goal according to the rules.

The goal could have been disallowed only if the puck had bounced into the goal directly from the referee.

Hermes–Jokerit 6–1 (match series 4–2) On the rise: The Jokerit went without a win in the match series for the third consecutive spring they played in their home country. HPK knocked out Jokerit in the wild card round in spring 2014 and Lukko in the quarterfinals in spring 2013. In the invoice: The spring of the third season in the regular season ended in a short one, and the return season therefore a huge disappointment. Hermes robbed the Jokers of their home advantage already at the opening of the match series and won all three of their home games.

in Pietarsaari The Jokerit, who spent the night before the fateful match, managed to score only in 53:17, when Jesse Liuksila directed Hannes Häkkilän input Visa to Vedenpää behind with superiority without a goalkeeper.

On Saturday, the superiority game was also the fate of the jester shirts, when Hermes opened his goal account at the end of the opening set amid the pressure of the Jokers.

In a Jumal shirt, playing on a loan contract from Kärpi in Oulu Sisu Yliniemi brazenly broke into the Jokers' territory, and Leevi Lemberg hooked him in the finish line against the rules.

A penalty shot was awarded for the situation, which Yliniemi placed in the goal Ville Kolppanen between the legs in 17:33.

Santeri Sulku doubled Hermes' lead at the beginning of the second period by directing the puck from in front of the goal behind Kolppanen. Hermes got the puck in the corner after the puck had hit the referee.

Twice hit in the final set Arttu Lausniemi hammered the final nails into the coffin in the return season of the Jokers.

Lausniemi ran away first Saku from Forsblom and, at the end of his drive, lifted the puck with his knuckle to the roof of the goal in the middle of the final set.

Lausniemi scored a 5–1 goal into an empty Jokeri goal. Kalle Matikainen's 6–1 goal also came to nothing.

The Jokerit lost all three away matches in the playoffs, and did not win a single match in Kokkola. Hermes, on the other hand, succeeded away from home at the very beginning of the quarter-final series, when it stole the home advantage from Helsinki.

Jokerit will finally finish fifth in this season's Mestis. The matter was confirmed when Iisalmi Peli-Karhut, who won the regular season, defeated Rovaniemi Kieko and went to the semi-finals.

Tuto–K-Espoo 2–1 je. (match series 3–3) On the rise: The seventh quarter-final is Kiekko-Espoo's first decisive home match of the playoff series in Mestis. Previous solutions are from Imatra (2), Kokkola, Kajaani, Forssa, Turku and Joensuu. In the invoice: Kiekko-Espoo is on its way to becoming the first Mestis team to lose a 3–0 lead in the playoff series. Smelling blood, Tuto has succeeded three times in a pressure position and won the regular season matches 3–1.

Three On Monday, Nelonen Kiekko-Espoo, who won the first quarter-final of the regular season, is in a difficult situation, as Turku's Tuto Hockey has risen to the level with the reigning champion.

On Saturday, Tuto won his third victory over Kiekko-Espoo Joel Kerkkänen with a penalty shot in the first overtime in 74.07.

Kerkkänen sank the 2–1 hit Jani Lampinen back through the top bar. The hosts got the worst when Joonas Larinmaa hung up after passing through Valtteri Virtase.

Kiekko-Espoo scored its only hit from a handsome superiority pattern in 12:58.

The team dominated the puck for 20 seconds from the start to the opening goal. A hit was born Noel Pietilän with a precise wrist shot to the top right corner.

Janne Hämäläinen played the puck to the line for Pietilä, who rose a few meters and sank his shot with little gesture Jere Huhtamaa behind.

Simon Suoranta shot Tuto's equalizer from a loose puck midway through the second period. Suoranta primed the hit himself by winning the end in a struggle situation Erno Hoppenen and rising to the finish line.

Lampinen, who continued with Kiekko-Espoo's goal, made another save Janne Keränen shot, but could not stop Suoranta's shot, who was the first to return to the puck.

The decisive seventh quarter-final will be played on Monday in Espoo. Mesti's semifinals start on Wednesday.