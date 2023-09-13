Ice hockey | A harsh claim was immediately made about the coach hired by Jarmo Kekäläinen – he strongly denies the accusations

New Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Mike Babcock is buzzing again.

Finnish Star Patrik Laine about the new head coach of Columbus Blue Jackets, the NHL club I represent About Mike Babcock pointed arguments were made On the Spittin’ Chiclets Podcast.

“I received a text message from a player who asked if you have heard what Babcock is up to again. I said no,” the former NHL player Paul Bissonnette started sharing his knowledge on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

“He went to Columbus and one of the first things he did was call the captain Boone Jenner’s over to She told Jenner to show me the pictures on your phone. I want to know what kind of person you are,” Bissonnette continued the story.

According to the podcast’s claims, Jenner would not be the only one who Canadian trainer Babcock, 60, would have asked to see pictures from the phone.

In the podcast, we consider that an activity like the one presented in the claims is illegal. It was also hoped that Babcock would be invited to talk about his activities as a coach.

The Blue Jackets sports director Jarmo Kekäläinen hired the controversial Babcock to the team in the summer.

Babcock was signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019. Babcock’s hiring by the Blue Jackets was generally seen as somewhat of a surprise, as he was in the middle of an uproar after being fired from the Maple Leafs.

Some of the players he coached have characterized Babcock’s coaching methods as consuming and old-fashioned.

In his coaching career, Babcock has won, among other things, the Stanley Cup, Olympic gold and the world championship.

of The Athletic supplier Aaron Portzline told in Xthat the Blue Jackets are aware of the allegations made on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast about Babcock.

Posted by the Blue Jackets statement on Tuesday evening Finnish time. According to it, in mutual meetings held with the players and members of the coaching staff, Babcock has asked about their families and asked to see pictures. Babcock commented in the statement that the goal was to get to know the team members better.

“The way the meetings were presented on the podcast was a disgusting distortion and very offensive,” commented Babcock.

Captain Jenner also denied the accusations and confirmed what his coach said.

“I thought it was a great first meeting and a good step towards a personal relationship,” Jenner described.

The 2023-2024 NHL season begins on October 10.