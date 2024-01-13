Ice hockey | A great fight from the girl lions, but the USA is in the World Cup final

Finland will challenge Canada in the bronze medal match.

Finland the under-18 girls national ice hockey team fought hard against the favorite, but succumbed to a 2-4 loss to the USA in the age-group World Cup semifinals in Zug, Switzerland. On Sunday, Finland will face Canada in the World Cup bronze medal match, the United States will face the Czech Republic, which surprised Canada.

The United States, which won the six previous World Cup meetings between the two countries with a combined goal difference of 34–3, led the match 1–0 after the opening set, but Tinja Tapani brought the Girl Lions level in the second period. The US made the next two, but by Nelly Andersson the taper at the end of the set kept the tension up. In the final Josie St. Martin then hit the final numbers in 57.20, with his second goal of the evening.

Finnish goalkeeper Kerttu Kuja-Halkola made 40 saves in the match as the US keeper Layla Hemp made 14 saves.