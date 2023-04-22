Ice hockey | A goal was found in Toni Utunen’s “rusty kick bank”, which set the stage for the Pelicans’ victory

Utunen also followed Tappara’s goal closely.

22.4. 20:24

Tampere.

Tappara–Pelicans 1–4 (wins 2–1)

Two match and it lasted almost a full set. But finally in the third final, Lahti Pelicans managed to take the lead in the final series played against Tappara, in a stadium filled with their own supporters.

And the Pelicans didn’t give up their lead on Saturday. The 4–1 win narrowed the match series to 1–2. On Tuesday in Lahti, the game is to tie the series, although there was a threat that Tappara could then already apply for a break in the series.

The goal that brought them the lead was completed by a player who rarely enjoys scoring goals. Defender Toni Utunen got up and shot the puck past the front corner with his knuckle Christian Heljangon.

In the regular season, Utunen completed three hits, in the playoff spring the goal was another.

“It was somewhere on the bottom of a rusty gimmick bank. Finally got the lid open. I’ve always known I could do more than just throw a fly at a target. Glad it went,” Utunen said after the game.

22 years old Utunen has been familiar to league followers for several seasons, originally from the ranks of Tappara, who played against each other in the final. He made his league debut already in the 2016–17 season, after which he played for the Axes until spring 2021.

A stronger memory of Utus than the Tappara games may have remained from the World Youth Championships. At the beginning of 2019, he decided Nuorille Leijon’s place in the finals with an overtime goal. The paint was widely discussed in the public, because Canada lost their previous goal because of a broken stick.

After the Tappara years, Utunen went to Pelicans in search of responsibility. Now the second season is underway in Lahti. Pelicans already beat Ilves in the semi-finals, now another club from Tampere has won.

“We played really strong in the first two sets. The last one was a bit as you might have guessed. The guys had nothing to lose, so they threw everything into the game,” Utunen said about the match.

In the second period, the Pelicans broke away Konsta Hirvonen goal for a two-goal run away.

Tappara’s rush was especially hard Veli-Matti Savinainen after a tiebreaker in the third set. The Pelicans held on and embellished the numbers at the end with two more goals.

Tapparan Utunen watched the only hit from close range. The hit had familiar echoes from the first game, when Savinainen got to the puck in front of the goal and hit it into the goal.

Utusen’s stick had gone out a moment earlier, but after the game the defender took the situation into his own hands.

“Attention was paid to playing in the goal setting. It was still too soft. Even he was a little too shaky with the stick in his hand in the only goal they got. Personally, I need to tape the bat a little tighter in the future so that it doesn’t fly,” said Utunen.

The final series continues in Lahti on Tuesday. After that, we will definitely return to Tampere for Thursday’s fifth match.