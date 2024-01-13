Ice hockey | A gloomy final set ended HIFK's winning streak – a strange fact about the team's last losses

HIFK's clean sheet was broken in Oulu.

Oulu

of HIFK the three-game winning streak was broken in Oulu on Saturday night after a steady draw. Kärpät won 3–2 in the winning goal race, where the home team's league debutant was the only one to succeed Arttu Alasiurua18.

HIFK was two sets better and was also good at the beginning of the final set, but after that it seemed as if the plane had run out of gas. Kärpät pressed really hard in the middle of the final set and at the end of a long chase got a 1-2 reduction. The home team was not satisfied with the reduction, but leveled the game in the last ten minutes of regular time.

The people of Helsinki had a few good chances to decide the match in overtime, but this time the finish fell short.

One of the visitors' figures was Julius Nättinen, who scored HIFK's second goal. At the same time, Nättinen stretched his streak to four matches. Nättinen has hit five times in the last four matches.

The skilled attacker got through in overtime, but failed to hit his second goal of the night and decide the match.

HIFK got Tour de Bönden in the third act, a pleasant confirmation, when the Swedish defender Johan Motin returned to the strength of the team after spending the first week on the sidelines from the games and waiting for the birth of his second child.

Motin was also close to scoring at the end of the opening set, when he was able to shoot to his heart's content directly from the pass, but having recently canceled his contract with HIFK Tomi Karhunen Kärppien's goal saved Motini's hard shot.

HIFK's defense has been in tatters lately, and against Kärppiä too, a strong striker Iiro Pakarinen performed the duties of a defender.

HIFK managed to keep a clean sheet almost 170 minutes before Teemu Turunen 1–2 taper.

Series HIFK, firmly in third place, opened the goal taps of the match in the middle of the second period in 29:14, when Teemu Tallberg pushed the visitors into the lead.

Tallberg got From Miro Väänäne a good pass in front of the goal and was able to deflect and hit the puck for Karhunen to guard the goal.

In the second set, control shifted more clearly to the visitors, which was reflected not only in the goal column but also in the shooting statistics. Hovinen had to stretch in front of the puck seven times in the second period, while official brother Karhunen sweated for 11 saves.

The first 20 minutes was mainly a steady twisting, but HIFK was slightly stronger. The visiting team spent more than six minutes of the game clock in the attacking zone, Kärpät just over three minutes.

HIFK has been difficult to beat for Kärpi. Before Saturday night's match, HIFK had won seven of their previous meetings. Now the balance of the last ten matches is 8–2 for HIFK.