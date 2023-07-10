Monday, July 10, 2023
Ice hockey | A giant deal in the NHL: the star of the Ottawa Senators changed scenery

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2023
in World Europe
Ice hockey | A giant deal in the NHL: the star of the Ottawa Senators changed scenery

The Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings traded players.

in the NHL the night before Monday, Finnish time, we saw the giant trade between the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa Senators traded star forward by Alex DeBrincat25, player rights to Red Wings.

The Red Wings sent a forward in the other direction Dominik Kubali toodefender promise Donovan Sebrango and a conditional first-round draft pick and fourth-round draft pick for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

The biggest name in the deal is DeBrincat, who moved to Ottawa last season. The Yankee forward popped up on the NHL map in the Chicago Blackhawks, where he scored no less than 41 complete hits in the 2018-19 season.

The Blackhawks traded DeBrincat last season to Ottawa, where the goal gun played out the final season of his old contract.

DeBrincat became a restricted free agent at the end of last season. Right after the trade, the Red Wings gave the forward a four-year contract worth about 28.7 million euros.

On the market from other pieces, the 27-year-old Czech forward Kubalik has been playing in the NHL since the 2019–20 season.

Kubalik has been a consistent scorer, breaking the 30-point mark in each of his seasons. In his rookie season, he had the best performances of his career so far, when he had 30+16 power points in 68 matches.

Sebrango is Ottawa’s third-round pick from the summer of 2020. The versatile defender played 39 games in the farm league AHL last season and 23 fights in the farm league ECHL.

