Ice hockey | A giant deal in the NHL – Jarmo Kekäläinen acquired the famous Russian star

Ivan Provorov, who refused the Pride-themed shirt, switches to Columbus.

Although The finals are still being played in the NHL, the teams are already preparing full steam ahead for the next season. Inside Canadian reporters broke the news on Tuesday night that the Columbus Blue Jackets are in the process of signing a defensive lineman. Ivan Provorov of the Philadelphia Flyers.

It’s a three-team trade involving Columbus, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Kings. All the details of the deal are not yet known.

Provorov is reportedly moving from the Flyers to the Blue Jackets, and the Kings are sending a goaltender Cal Petersen’s and defender by Sean Walker to Philadelphia. At the same time, the Kings take 30 percent of Ivan Provorov’s $6.75 million annual salary.

Other players may also join the trade.

In the trade, the Kings will clear several million in space on their salary cap for next season, even though they will take part of Provorov’s deal into their account. According to Canadian journalists, the additional space is an attempt to enable the defenseman to extend his contract Vladislav Gavrikov.

Gavrikov moved to the Kings in the middle of last season just from Columbus.

26-year-old Provorov is a hard class capture Jarmo Kekäläinen for the team. However, the Russian player did not win many new friends outside the rink last season.

His actions made headlines when he refused to wear a pride-themed jersey, which he was wearing as the Philadelphia Flyers warmed up before a January home game against Anaheim.

In addition, the players’ platforms were taped with rainbow tape.

Provorov appealed to his religion and principles and said he respects “every person”. The Russian player was criticized because, according to the critics, by leaving out the show of support for the gender and sexual communities, he specifically does not respect every person.

The Flyers decided not to interfere with the choice made by their player. After that, in several different clubs, some players refused to participate in pride-themed evenings.

Provorov played 82 matches last season with 6+21.

Columbus will be coached next season Mike Babcockseveral Canadian media reported last week.