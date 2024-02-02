Ice hockey | A German ice hockey player who was paralyzed a year ago talks about his everyday life – “Rehabilitation is very difficult”

German Mike Glemser praises the help he received from his girlfriend during his long rehabilitation.

February The 3rd day of 2023 was fateful for Starbulls Rosenheim by Mike Glemser in life. Glemser's team faced SC Riesserse in a match in Germany's third league level.

In the match, Glemser lost his balance in a contact situation near the side of the rink and hit his head on the side. Glemser's fourth and fifth vertebrae were fractured in the accident, and he was paralyzed from the neck down. The German was in a coma for 10 days and underwent two surgeries. He was 25 years old at the time.

For a month, the patient's breathing took place mechanically. After that, he had to learn to breathe again.

The rehabilitation continued in the hospital until September 2023. Glemser got an electric wheelchair, and in October he was able to move into an accessible apartment.

Fresh Sport Bild – magazine, Glemser talks about the rehabilitation process. He goes to rehabilitation 3-5 times a week, where three physiotherapists try to make the ex-hockey player's body more functional. In addition, a life partner helps Lara Lindmeier. A daily session lasts from three to six hours, so it's about work.

“Rehabilitation is very difficult. Especially when you have to focus on a thousand things at the same time,” says Glemser in Sport Bild.

Glemser's biceps work and his shoulders move, but his triceps are atrophied. Thanks to rehabilitation, body control has improved. With the help of a walking robot, we try to get the nervous system activated.

Electric bike Glemser can steer with his right hand. Drinking or eating, on the other hand, cannot be done alone. It may take two hours to take a shower. The weight of the young man born in Stuttgart has dropped from 83 kilograms to 63 kilograms.

The ex-player is confident about the future and is happy about the support he received from his girlfriend. Glemser recently posted a photo on Instagram where he is together with Lara.

“I have good days and bad days. Fortunately, Lara has been there for me.”