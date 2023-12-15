Ice hockey | A former NHL player kicked an opponent in the head – now he got his punishment

The Swiss Hockey League gave its verdict on the scandal.

Swiss the ice hockey league's disciplinary body has condemned the Czech forward of the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers Martin Frkin to a five-match ban and to pay a fine of 7,660 Swiss francs (8,090 euros).

Frk, 30, who has played more than 100 NHL games in his career, was punished for the brawl in the December 8 game in Lausanne.

Frk kicked Lausanne's Swedish defender in the match Lawrence Pilutia in the face with a skate.

Frk tried to tackle Pilut in the situation first near the wing. The tackle went over, and Frk ended up half in his own team's substitution fence. While on the sidelines, Frk kicked with his legs and hit Pilut in a bad way.

Pilut told for Aftonbladet that he was startled by the kick, but luckily he didn't get an injury worse than a concussion.

Swiss magazine Blick considered the disciplinary decision a complete failure. Pilut did not comment on the length of the punishment, but told Aftonbladet that he did not believe Frk kicked him on purpose.

– That kind of thing hurts. He may not have fully controlled his body and his legs are swinging here and there, Pilut said.

Lausanne, represented by Pilut, is fourth in the Swiss league. Three Finns familiar from Leijon also play in the club: Antti Suomela, Miikka Salomäki and Henrik Haapala.

Frkin Rapperswil-Jona is ranked 13th in the Swiss league, i.e. second to last.