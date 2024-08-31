Ice hockey | A crushing detail was revealed about the death of Matthew Gaudreau, 29 – a soon-to-be father

Hockey|Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau died tragically on Thursday.

Thursday of a person who died in a traffic accident From Matthew Gaudreau29, was soon to be a father. An American tells about it TMZ. He also died in the accident Matthew’s brother, NHL star Johnny Gaudreau31.

According to the site, the wife of Matthew Gaudreau Madeline will have her first child at the turn of the year.

After the shocking news, the fundraising site On Gofundme a fundraiser has been published to help Madeline.

“Our hearts are broken by the shocking news of the loss experienced by the Gaudreau family. In these unimaginably difficult times, together we want to help Matthew’s wife Madeline and future child Trippi. Your support will help them with grief work and to become whole as a family. No amount of money can ease the pain, but any help helps,” the site says.

By noon Finnish time on Saturday, USD 250,000 had already been donated on the website.

The list of donors includes numerous current and former NHL players, such as Keith Yandle, Mike Matheson, Mark Jankowski, Damon Severson, Sean Monahan and David Pastrnak.

“Johnny is the best guy I’ve played with. He was a great person,” the Swede Rasmus Andersson told Expressen.

Patrick Laine commented on the death of his longtime gaming friend on Friday in Instagram stories.

“Rest in peace brother,” Laine wrote with heart emojis.

Johnny Gaudreau played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, whose GM he was at the same time Jarmo Kekäläinen.

“I am very saddened by last night’s news. Rest in peace Johnny and Matthew, fine young men whose beautiful family seemed close. They left far too soon. My condolences to Gaudreau’s family and strength for grief,” Kekäläinen’s message on Instagram.

Fans brought flowers and memorabilia to Johnny Gaudreau’s team’s home arena in Galgary.

Matthew Gaudreau at Boston College in 2016.

Gaudreau the brothers died in a traffic accident on Thursday. They were cycling in the evening on a small road in Salem County, New Jersey, USA, when the driver of an SUV crashed into them.

The driver of the accident car was intoxicated and is suspected of two deaths.