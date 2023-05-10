Ice hockey | A confusing phenomenon in the NHL playoffs – Dallas’ star forward Roope Hintz was spinning his head

Roope Hintz leads the Dallas offense. Suomalaistahtäti is amazed by the progress of the NHL playoff games.

Seattle

Dallas Stars leveled the match wins to 2–2, when Seattle Kraken fell in the visitors with a score of 6–2.

This continued the special streak of the second round of the playoffs. Kraken beat Dallas 7-2 two days earlier.

As many as eight of the 14 matches in the second round have ended with a difference of at least three goals.

“I was just thinking today that Carolina won again by a clear margin and lost the last game, Dallas Roope Hintz stated.

Carolina has won its games twice 6–1 and once 5–1. The loss was 4–8.

“It is indeed special. Usually these are always goal games, but now one of the two is winning straight up,” Hintz said and shook his head.

With their victory, Dallas was able to regain home advantage for the second time. The same happened in the first round, when the Stars rallied from 0–1 and 1–2 against Minnesota, eventually winning the series 4–2.

“We came to the game as we had agreed. In the last game, we basically lost all the fights. This series is all about them. Whoever wins more fights also wins the series. We were awake today and got a big win.”

Hintz scored himself and assisted the other.

In the opening set, he brought the puck into the area and passed By Jamie Benn 1–0 goal.

At the end of the second set, Hintz made it 5–1. He stripped the puck after a strong offensive end play and passed to Benn, who took a shot. Hintz was the first to loose the puck and nailed the puck into the cage.

Hintz gave Tye Kartye a hard time, who poked Miro Heiska.

Hintz has scored 15 (6+9) points in ten playoff games, which puts him in second place on the point exchange Leon Draisaitl after.

Among the top ten players in the point exchange, Hintz clearly plays the least, 18.42 per match.

In the playoffs, Dallas has largely followed the same line as in the regular season and plays four players evenly. Only the throat of the defense Miro Heiskanen clearly plays more than other team members.

“It’s been good when nobody gets overloaded.”

The Stars have brighter stars, but the profile is so similar to the Kraken that Seattle has also been an emphatically four-court team.

“They do have a good four fields, which make things difficult. No one steals from the game. There’s not a lot of space, and no time when there’s someone on your skin all the time.”

Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist for Seattle.

For Hintz, it has also been striking throughout the season that he repeatedly plays shorter shifts than his chain mates.

The average value was in the regular season at 45 seconds, now at 43 seconds, where he is in the lower middle caste in his team.

The key is the efficiency of exchanges. Hintz doesn’t stand still much, but pedals just as hard to defend in his own area as he also rushes into attacks.

“I just can’t pull longer. And I also don’t want to get stuck there and make the change too long. When I’m on the ice, I try to go at the bottom of the tap,” stated Hintz.

In the regular season The shot of the central striker, who scored 37 goals in 73 matches, has also attracted attention, most recently Raimo Summanen in the analysis.

Also Corey Perry stated earlier this season that the shot is peculiar but very dangerous.

“A lot of people have said it’s a bit strange. I basically slide on two feet, and somehow I’ve learned to pull so that the foot doesn’t come up. I pull in a little and then jump on two feet. Somehow such a habit has remained”, Hintz says.

It seems to work.

“Well, at least until now. I hope it will continue.”