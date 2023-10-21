Ice hockey | A concussed Patrik Laine had to stay on the sidelines for the away game trip

Patrik Laine was executed ugly in last night’s match.

21.10. 21:25

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrick Laine was the target of a rough tackle in last night’s game against the Calgary Flames.

The Flames Rasmus Andersson was the perpetrator of an ugly tackle. Laine was on the defensive blue line and tried to shoot the puck towards the empty goal, when Andersson jumped and tackled Laine with an elbow to the head.

The trick heated up emotions. Especially the Blue Jackets Erik Gudbranson raged.

At the final buzzer, Andersson was given a five-minute penalty for an elbow tackle.

On Saturday Reporter following the Blue Jackets Aaron Portzline told a little update about Laine.

“I have been told that Patrik Laine did not travel with the team to Minnesota after last night’s game. The club has not provided further information on Laine’s condition,” Portzline wrote.

The NHL’s disciplinary body announced later on Saturday, that Andersson will have to hear about his tackle.