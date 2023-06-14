Ice hockey | A chilling revelation from Florida’s coach – star players have terrible injuries

The star players of the Florida Panthers suffered from gruesome injuries.

Long and a tough playoff spring always takes its toll. This was again a good reminder after the final series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers.

Vegas celebrates the first Stanley Cup in its history with a 4–1 victory. On the night before Wednesday, Vegas knocked out a very weak Florida 9-3 on their home ice in the fifth final.

After the last finals game, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice shed light on his team’s health situation. Maurice announced that four Panthers players played in the finals with broken bones.

Maurice revealed that the superstar of the panther pack Matthew Tkachuk played four games of the final series with a broken sternum. Tkachuk was injured in the triple play when he was forced By Keegan Kolesar subject to a fierce tackle.

Tkachuk returned to the basket in the same game and scored the Panthers’ 2-2 tie at the end of the third period. In the doubles, Tkachuk was even more of a shadow. The Yankee striker was not able to put on his equipment for the foursome.

“Someone helped him put on his equipment, tie his skates and put on his jersey. The next day he was in a lot of pain, so there was no question that he would play [viidennessä pelissä] or not,” Maurice commented after the fifth game.

After the final series, Maurice said that with a good stroke, Tkachuk would have been able to play the seventh final game at most.

The credit horse of the defense Aaron Ekblad also played very poorly. The head coach said that Ekblad already broke his leg in the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Bruins. In addition, Ekblad’s shoulder dislocated twice.

According to Maurice’s estimate, some of their players will have to go to the operating table and face a recovery period of several months.