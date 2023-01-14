Ice hockey | A big surprise from Sweden: The under-18 girls beat the United States in the World Cup semi-final

The USA still defeated Sweden in the opening group of the World Cup.

Swedish caused a big surprise on Saturday in the under-18 girls’ ice hockey world cup, when it beat the overwhelming pre-favorite USA 2-1 in the semi-final game in Östersund and cleared its way to Sunday’s final match.

Sweden, the host country of the tournament, excelled as the scorers with their superior hits in the second set Mira Jungaker and Astrid Lindeberg. Sweden rose from a 0–1 loss to a 2–1 lead.

In the third period, the USA got the puck into Sweden’s goal, but after a video review, the shot was disallowed.

The USA still defeated Sweden in the opening group of the World Cup 6–3. Sweden’s great semi-final hero was the goalkeeper Felicia Frankwho stopped 37 shots.

The feat of Sweden’s under-18s is compared in the history of women’s hockey to the Torino Olympic tournament, where Sweden surprised the United States in the semifinals.

Finland and Canada will meet in the second semi-final. The match starts on Saturday at 21:00.