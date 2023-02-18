Ice hockey | A big player trade in the NHL – three teams involved, the star forward changes his address

Star center, four years ago Conn Smythe winner Ryan O’Reilly is moving to Toronto.

Vancouver

in the NHL a player trade between three teams has been made, the biggest piece of which is Ryan O’Reilly.

The captain of the St. Louis Blues is moving to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The third team in the deal was the Minnesota Wild.

The mid-season earnings of O’Reilly’s contract, which expires in the summer, or the amount to be counted against the salary cap, is $7.5 million. The Blues withheld half of the salary and Minnesota retained half of that half, so Toronto gets O’Reilly for the rest of the season at $1.875 million.

Will also move to the Leafs Noel Acciariin addition to which the club received By Josh Pillar rights from Minnesota.

Blues got by Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette as well as three reserve shifts, the best of which is a shift in Toronto’s first round next summer.

The Wild received Toronto’s 4th round pick for the summer of 2025.

O’Reilly’s the season has been difficult. He scored 7+12 in 40 games for the Blues.

The 32-year-old center’s career balance is 691 (252+439) points in 978 regular season games. In the summer of 2019, O’Reilly won not only the Stanley Cup but also the Conn Smythe Trophy, the most valuable player in the playoffs.