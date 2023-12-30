Ice hockey | A 19-year-old yellowtail was close to upsetting the Jokers – then another teenager emerged

Jokerit ended the year with a tight home win.

Jokers won the FPS in Kerava on New Year's Eve with a score of 4–1. FPS led the match for a long time, but a strong third set turned the match for the home team.

The match was watched by 1,240 spectators on the spot. So the Kerava ice rink was sold out.

Just a couple of weeks earlier, the Jokerit had beaten FPS in a crushing 12-2 away game. The people of Helsinki therefore went into the match as big favorites, but Narrie's year-end struggle turned out to be anything but a walkover.

Match there was strong Joker control from start to finish. It was descriptive that Ville Kolppanen had to keep himself warm in the home team's goal with movement exercises during game breaks.

Only the first chain of FPS was able to create pressure on the Jokers' end a few times in the opening set, and it was responsible for the opening goal of the match. Golden helmet Miro Lehtimäki the shot easily slipped in between Kolppanen's legs.

The FPS match was not easy for Ville Kolppanen, who was sometimes inactive for a long time in the cold ice rink in Kerava. Picture from the November match against KooVee.

With the goal of FPS, he played only the third Mestis match of his career Kaj Saarinen, 19, was by far the visitors' best player. The Jokerit dominated the first two periods and shot 29 times at the goal, but did not manage to score despite numerous good positions.

In the second set, the Jokers' control was briefly interrupted due to a five-minute understrength. Emil Kuusla received a match penalty when he appeared to hit the opponent in the neck area in a duel. The judges initially gave the situation a second count, but ended up throwing it out after checking the video of the whistle.

The third At the beginning of the set, the goal account of the home team finally opened. The 19-year-old released the Jokerit from the torment with his first Mestis hit of his career Good morning Wulff, who played only his second match in the adult leagues. The forward from Helsinki directed the puck in from the front of the goal Olavi Vauhkonen input.

The goal brought a much-needed boost to Joker's game. Eight minutes before the end, Vauhkonen hit himself with superior power.

After the lead goal, FPS's faith was gone. Only 15 seconds after the 2-1 hit Jesse Liuksila already increased the lead to two goals. After this, the guests were still able to try to narrow the gap with superior power, but dangerous goal posts were conspicuous by their absence.

