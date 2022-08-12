Ice hockey | A 14-year-old hockey junior died after getting a puck in his chest in Russia

Vsevolod Malkov, 14, who played in the SKA St. Petersburg junior team, has died. The puck penetrated under his gear and hit him close to the heart.

in Russia there has been a tragic death in the junior team of the hockey club SKA St. Petersburg.

14-year-old Vsevolod Malkov died on Thursday when a puck hit him in the chest during practice. SKA tells about the sad news on their website.

Russian of the Championat website according to the puck penetrated under the player’s equipment and hit close to the heart.

According to SKA’s press release, the team doctor immediately called an ambulance. Malkov’s heart was restarted and he was taken to the hospital, but nothing more could be done.

SKA’s head coach of the national team Roman Rotenberg commented on the incident with shock on his Telegram account.

“This tragic news has come as a shock to all of us. I didn’t sleep at all at night thinking about the boy. It is difficult to find words to describe this sadness and pain that the whole club and the Academy are feeling,” he wrote.

The death also led to an investigation by the authorities. It is suspected that Malkov’s death was caused by careless operation.