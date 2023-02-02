J-POP Manga presents Miyuki Tonogaya’s Ice Guy & Cool Girl

A tender romantic comedy that borders on the fantastic and that inspired the anime launched in January on Crunchyroll

“Himuro is descended from a snow woman… The more heat he feels in his heart, the more things around him freeze”.

Milan, February 1st 2023 — Valentine’s Day has never been so sweet with the arrival of the first volume of Miyuki Tonogaya’s Ice Guy & Cool Girl 1 under the J-POP Manga brand in bookstores, comic shops and all online stores starting February 15th. From this original romantic comedy in a fantasy key born on the web, the anime has been available since January on Crunchyroll!

Every time Himuro meets Fuyutsuki in the office, the cold falls in the room… literally! As a descendant of a Yuki-onna, the Snow Woman of Japanese folklore, Himuro in fact possesses the power to generate cold and ice, but is in no way capable of controlling it. In fact, when he gets excited, the objects close to him begin to freeze and, on the most serious occasions, he can even summon a snowstorm from him despite him. Only the crush he feels for Fuyutsuki warms the young man’s heart: will he be able to take a step towards her or will he remain awkward and… cold?

“The idea for this manga was born in the summer of 2018…” declares the author Miyuki Tonogaya in the afterword: “For several days in a row there had been a hellish heat… I just wanted a little refreshment and so I came up with the idea of ​​drawing a manga about two cold and detached characters.” After the great online success Ice Guy & Cool Girl was nominated for the Next Manga Award for Best Web Manga and then moved to paper format.