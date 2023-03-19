The ice floe, on which there were amateur fishermen, broke away from the shores of Sakhalin. This was announced on March 19 by the press service of the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Telegram channel.

“On the coast of the Sea of ​​Okhotsk near the Manui River (Dolinsky District), as a result of low tide and squeezing wind, an ice field was torn off with a distance of more than 500 m from the coast. According to preliminary information, there are 10–15 amateur fishermen on the field,” the message says. .

It is noted that emergency services have already moved to the place from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. The search and rescue team of the regional administration of three people went to the scene in a car with a motor boat. In addition, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers is on standby for departure from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport.

According to the department, at 16:55 local time (8:55), 12 people were transported from the ice to the shore. There were no casualties and no one sought medical attention.

Earlier, on March 6, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 40 fishermen were evacuated to the shore in the Sakhalin region, caught on a breakaway ice floe. An ice floe with fishermen was torn off near the village of Lesnoye in the Sakhalin Region. A distress message was received by the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Sakhalin Region. The fishermen were later rescued.