The Baptism of the Lord is always an occasion for public ablutions on the night of January 19, even if the Church each time declares that there is no need for this custom. In 2023, 46 ice bathing sites were prepared in Moscow alone, and 225 in the Moscow region. Someone, like Anastasia Volochkova, has her own font, someone from celebrities, like Yana Koshkina, dives into any hole that is nearby, but for someone it is such an important part of life that he is waiting for Epiphany bathing all year. Izvestia found out how Russian artists celebrated the holiday.

“Hot ice excites thoughts and words”

Artist Konstantin Miroshnik, in a conversation with Izvestia, shared that he and TV presenter Nikolai Drozdov, who, by the way, is already 85 years old, try to dive into the hole every year. Moreover, he says, the stronger the frost, the easier it is to do it. This time the friends decided to plunge into one of the fonts equipped in the capital.

“And last year, Nikolai Nikolayevich and I were in Diveevo, there is a source of Seraphim of Sarov,” exclaims Konstantin Miroshnik. – We love it very much when it’s cold, then it’s much easier to climb into the water. We must not quickly jump out, but, calmly crossing ourselves, dive headlong into very cold water three times. But then, as in a fairy tale about the Little Humpbacked Horse, an unusual wave of joy and cheerfulness overtakes you.

The artist remembered Drozdov’s stories about how he dived at the North Pole.

– It’s amazing: the ice floe on which they are located is in constant motion, and after a while it is no longer on the axis of the North Pole of our earth, as the instruments show. And immediately there is a conversation about the Northern Sea Route of Russia. In general, on Epiphany it is not hot steam that unties the tongue, but hot ice excites our thoughts and words. Whoever dived at Epiphany even once, remembers this joy for the rest of his life.

cold test

Actor Vladimir Sychev, known for his role as Psycho in the TV series Fizruk, steadfastly withstood the test of cold. He plunged into the icy water three times and congratulated the Orthodox on the holiday. He shared the footage with Izvestia.

Actress Yana Koshkina, the star of the show “Once Upon a Time in Russia”, entered Jordan in a long white shirt, plunged headlong into the water and crossed herself. To cheer up the artist, one of those present joked that they had warmed the water for her. However, it is worth noting that Yana already has experience in this matter. She has been participating in Epiphany bathing for several years, as evidenced by the video on her page on the social network.

Blogger and fighter Sasha Stone (Alexander Zarubin) posted on social networks a record of how he plunges into the font.

Font for a star

To meet the Honored Artist of Russia Anastasia Volochkova in one of the places for ablution equipped in the capital or the Moscow region will not work. She has her own private bath. The day before, the ballerina returned from vacation – she rested in the Maldives and posted scandalous photos from there on social networks. Due to climate change, Volochkova decided immediately, on the night of January 19, not to dive into cold water in order to first rest after the flight and get used to the cold.

“For many years I met Baptism in the Maldives, but upon arrival I always plunged into ice water,” she told Izvestia. – I will definitely spend Epiphany bathing! I missed my home, my bathhouse and font. I’m not afraid of the cold. Dad taught me, from the age of 10 – a bath and an ice hole. I already had several beautiful and comfortable fonts. I change them periodically. There are masters who make them especially for me. This winter is not so frosty, the water is not covered with a thick layer of ice. And there were times when I could barely break the ice crust with an ax.

“Burning, complacent, you are reborn!”

Soloist of the group “Hands Up!” Sergei Zhukov, although he adheres to traditions, admits that it is not always possible to plunge into the night of Epiphany.

– It rarely happens. Still, our children are not quite adults to dive with us. But if we do this, we quickly dip once, cross ourselves – that’s all, and that’s enough, and warm ourselves. Here the question is more what is in your soul, and not whether you swam or not, – Sergey Zhukov told Izvestia. – Sometimes we do this in front of some of our familiar priests in churches or, for example, somewhere when we are away, for example, in Suzdal. But recently, due to the pandemic, there has been a big break.

The musician remembers the first time he plunged into the hole. He says it was scary, but then he felt like he was born again.

– I had it on tour. We left the city, right next to the monastery, near the church there was an ice hole on the lake, and we did it. The feeling is burning, complacent, like being reborn.

“It may be dangerous”

However, among the Russian show business stars there are those who do not participate in Epiphany bathing for security reasons. TV presenter Masha Malinovskaya, in an interview with Izvestia, recalled that she once wanted to test herself for strength with ice water, but in the end she abandoned this idea.

– It seems to me that only professionals should do this, people who have been doing this for many years – winter swimming, hardening, swimming in an ice hole. And just because it is a holiday and it is customary to plunge into the hole on this day, this is a very big mistake, it seems to me. People should take this more seriously. It can be dangerous, says Malinovskaya.

Indeed, doctors warn: swimming in the hole is associated with sharp and strong stresses on the body, which can lead to sad consequences if you do not prepare it. Allergist-immunologist Maria Polner told Izvestia about this. She explained that when immersed in ice water, the body, in response to stress, produces a large amount of serotonin, dopamine and endorphins, from which a person experiences a surge of strength, good health and even mild euphoria.

– The cardiovascular system begins to work more actively, as a result of which vasospasm can occur. And this can cause an attack of angina pectoris, a spasm of cerebral vessels – to loss of consciousness, which is especially dangerous when immersed in water, the immunologist emphasized.

Also, an unseasoned person has a risk of arrhythmia and complete cardiac arrest. With vasospasm, the protective forces of the immune system of the mucous membranes are reduced – it is easy for a person to get sick with ARVI, including influenza and coronavirus.

– Bathing in ice water can cause an attack of bronchial asthma, lead to exacerbations of chronic diseases. For example, rheumatoid arthritis, pyelonephritis, bronchitis. If the body is not accustomed to low temperatures and immersion in cold water occurs once a year for baptism, then it is recommended to avoid this. The most useful option is gradual hardening during the year, added Maria Polner.

Warm disappointments

Ordinary people, without Olympic ambitions, are demanding about Epiphany bathing. So, this year there were no traditional Epiphany frosts, the temperature at night was above zero. And this became a serious disadvantage for many bathers, they shared with Izvestia, who went to watch the people’s ablutions. In the Izmailovsky Kremlin, a line of people with plump bags, probably concealing towels, stretched already at half past ten on Wednesday evening. A huge number of puddles on the road and unthawed ice noticeably spoiled the general festive mood.

“This is not how I imagined Epiphany frosts,” complained one of the owners of the bathing bag.

“For many years now, the whole family has been participating in Epiphany bathing,” Muscovite Lidia Sokolova told Izvestia. – Every year we try to choose different fonts, this is the first time we decided to visit the Izmailovsky Kremlin. To be honest, we are in anticipation, as many of our friends said that this is one of the most interesting points for Epiphany bathing.

And they did not lie – even spontaneous parking, which was formed along the fence of the Izmailovsky Kremlin, testified to the popularity of the font. The most budget cars, as well as premium Mercedes and BMWs, were crowded here, there were almost no empty seats left.

At the same time, it was not easy to find the font – there were no identifying signs and signboards near the Kremlin, and the gates that led to the bridge into the building itself remained covered throughout the Epiphany bathing. This caused a hitch at the entrance. Those who got their bearings were the first to be met by law enforcement officers.

– This is a holiday for ordinary people, and we have the peak of work. But, thank God, so far everything is calm, no incidents have been recorded, ”a police officer told Izvestia.

Once inside the Kremlin, we were suddenly transported from the gray, rainy Moscow of 2023 to Rus’ in the 16th century: the employees were dressed in red caftans and painted dresses. It was immediately clear that people were not striving here in vain: even for children at such a late hour, various undertakings were provided. They were fascinated to play bandy, compete in sawing logs and other games.

— I came here after work. It would seem that he was tired, but there are so many joyful people here, different games, music, warming drinks – I definitely recharged for the whole night, – one of the visitors, who introduced himself as Ivan Leskutin, shared his emotions with Izvestia.

The young man is 26 years old, he came to Epiphany bathing with his wife Alla. According to him, they are not very religious people, and they plunge into ice water for reasons of health benefits.

I am an athlete, I have been swimming for many years. And for me to plunge into the hole is a certain kind of test. And even more so for the wife, she generally constantly freezes, and here she voluntarily goes into the ice water, you don’t see this every day, the swimmer laughs.

There is a hay path leading to the font, and locker rooms and heating installations are waiting nearby. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and volunteers are on duty near the reservoir, spectators crowd who did not dare to dive, but wanted to become part of the holiday.

“I’m not a fan of ice water,” laughs one of them, Sergei. – But here’s the wife for the first time in her life decided to plunge into the icy water. I decided to support her, especially since while she was having fun, I managed to taste delicious sbiten and cabbage pies.

An hour after the opening of the font, the weather decided to finally dispel the myth of Epiphany frosts, and it began to rain. And here it is, a picture of bathing in January 2023: some in winter jackets and hats, others nearby, in swimsuits. Everyone is lively, cheerful, and as if I do not notice the big top, which the Moscow winter decided to triple.