Whether to cool the face or tighten skin pores, face massage with ice cube has always been a cheap solution. Many people prepare ice cube by adding rose water or cucumber juice. But today we will give you information about turmeric ice cube.

Yes, turmeric is beneficial for our skin, so you all will know. If it is massaged on your face as an ice cube, then the face looks even more clean and immaculate. Let’s know how to make it at home and what are its benefits …

material-

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup milk

1 teaspoon honey

Pinch of turmeric

Method of making ice cube-

To make turmeric cube, mix water, milk, honey and turmeric in a bowl. When all the ingredients are mixed well, then store them in an ice tray. When the ice cube freezes well, then take them out according to your need and use them on the face.

Ice cube will give glowing skin by removing pimples, make deposits like this

The benefit of massaging the ice cube on the face

Rubbing ice cube on the face increases blood circulation inside the skin. Due to this, the face glows and the skin glows. A piece of ice shrinks the blood vessels, after which more blood begins to flow from the body to the face. Not only this, your skin pores are big, so it makes it smaller too.



Turmeric properties for face



Turmeric is very beneficial for our skin. Therefore it is used extensively in cosmetic products. Turmeric has anti-bacterial properties. It reduces the production of sebum and helps prevent pimples. Not only this, turmeric also enhances the face. Applying two pinch of turmeric on the face with raw milk makes the face shiny and spotless.

There are many benefits of milk



There are many benefits to using milk as a face cleanser. This helps to remove dead cells from your screen. Not only this, raw milk can be a great moisturizer for your skin. Because the lactic acid found in it is a powerful humectant. Always use milk to cool down and wash the skin after 10 minutes of application.



Honey makes face soft



Using honey on the skin makes it look shiny and youthful. It has anti-bacterial properties, which removes acne. Honey is used in almost every skin care product, as it deeply moisturizes the skin. Stubborn stains on the face are also removed by applying honey.

In this way, you can protect your face from stains, pimples, pimples and fine lines by making ice cube at home. When the ice cube is gone, you can experiment with other types of ice cube using potato, tomato or cucumber.