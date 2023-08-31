Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Guests sometimes pay extra for services in restaurants. But in Mallorca landlords charge questionable additional costs. Consumer advocates are sounding the alarm.

Munich/Palma de Mallorca – Many people dream of being able to go on vacation. That costs money, not everyone has a corresponding budget available. And even for vacationers, paying for travel and accommodation is not enough. There are additional costs at the holiday destination. For Spain tourists who are drawn to Mallorca, going to a restaurant could also become a cost trap – due to extremely questionable additional costs.

Brazen additional costs on holiday in Spain – ice cubes are charged extra in restaurants on Mallorca

Apparently, some owners of bars and restaurants on the Spanish holiday island, which was recently hit by severe storms, are trying to squeeze even more money out of their guests’ pockets with brazen additional costs. A report by Mallorca Magazine according to some local charge additional fees. They are therefore due, among other things, for ice cubes in drinks. Various restaurateurs have asked for up to 20 cents extra – per ice cube.

Therefore, the Balearic consumer protection organization Consubal was forced to issue a warning to tourists. As Consubal confirms, visitors to restaurants and bars in Mallorca can defend themselves against corresponding additional costs. According to the consumer protection organization, you have the right to refuse to pay the additional costs charged. At least if they are not shown on the menu of the restaurant or bar.

Some restaurants and bars do not only charge extra for ice cubes in drinks. According to the report, food such as olives, bread or mayonnaise was always charged extra in Mallorca. Some guests even had to pay extra for cutlery. Apparently this is not only the case in Spain. Also in Austria there was recently a problem with the fork when a guest “cheated” the restaurant bill felt.

Consumer advocates warn against Mallorca rip-offs – and explain how tourists can defend themselves

Meanwhile, according to the Balearic consumer advocates, foreign tourists in particular are “victims” of this questionable practice. For example, some of the Mallorca hosts would have aimed primarily at holidaymakers from abroad if they add their additional costs for ice cubes and the like to the restaurant bill. They often benefit from the lack of language skills of non-Spanish tourists. But Consubal gave a tip that can be used to draw attention to the black sheep among the bars and restaurants on Mallorca.

Accordingly, every gastronomic establishment on the Balearic Island must hand out a complaint form to its guests on request. On the official website of the Spanish tourism portal It says: “In Spain, you have the fundamental right to receive tourist services of the same quality and characteristics as those offered to you by the providers. Otherwise you can formulate the complaint in the company itself or at the company headquarters. The company must have so-called ‘hojas de reclamaciones’ (complaint forms) ready for its customers, which must be clearly displayed.”

Anyone wishing to make a complaint must “fill out a complaint form and give a copy to the company and another copy to the General Directorate of Tourism (Dirección General de Turismo) of the autonomous community where you are. The complaint can also be lodged in any registration office of the administrative authorities and in many tourist offices. This process can lead to a fine for the company complained against.”

Financial compensation, on the other hand, can only be applied for in court. In Italy, meanwhile, a mother’s restaurant bill was recently hotly debated. She had asked for an extra plate for her three-year-old daughter – and was asked to pay extra for it.