Open pores of the face are found in people with more oily skin. It is not a medical condition, but it acts as a route to the natural oil produced by the skin. The size of each individual’s facial follicles may vary depending on various factors, including age and genetics. However, due to lack of proper care of the face, they accumulate oil, dirt and dead cells, which opens the pores. You will need ice cubes to close these pores.

Open pores can be seen on most cheeks. It starts growing even more with age. To get rid of these pores or prevent them from getting bigger, you will need to clean them yourself. There are many types of chemical based products available in the market to clean them.

But using them for a long time can pose a risk of side effects. Snowflakes are considered one of the completely safe and natural remedies for open pores. A snowflake also cleans the pores quickly and leaves the pores tight and leaves a glow on the face.

When to use ice cubes for open pores?

Ice cubes are one of the easiest and probably fastest ways to remove excess oil and dirt from your face. They are completely natural, so if your face is sensitive or has pimples, you should avoid chemical-based cleaners to clean them. Also, if you are in a hurry and you have to clean your face, then these ice cubes can be very useful.



How to use on face



To clean the pores and give the face a fresh look, all you have to do is rub your face with a piece of ice for a minute or two. Ice cube will not only remove dirt and oil from pores, but it will also make your face smooth. However, instead of applying ice directly to your skin, it is better to wrap it in cloth and gently apply it on the pores. To make ice cubes even more effective, when placing it in a tray of ice to freeze, a few drops in it can also mix essential oil.



times a week



If you are not able to do this every day in the morning, then do face massage with an ice cube every day at three to four in a week. This will give you freshness for a long time.