Picture: Daimler Truck AG

Ice cream truck

Electromobility seems particularly useful in the fleet of company cars used in the city. But the highway maintenance department should also make progress like this at some point, even in ice and snow. Daimler Truck therefore tested with the federal Autobahn GmbH on the A 2 between Hamm and Bielefeld whether a gritting vehicle could drive electrically. The E-Actros covered the 130 kilometer route, a standard length in everyday life, three times without recharging. He spread brine, which is not time-critical as it is used preventatively. And it was five degrees above zero. So no harsh conditions, but every beginning is difficult. The electric truck costs two and a half times as much as one with a diesel engine. (hap.)