Germany is the leading European producer of ice cream with 612 million liters per year. Italy is only third, behind even France

In summer, Italians cannot do without a good ice-cream and the same goes for foreign tourists, who consider this product one of the symbols of our country. The same word “gelato” is used in the world to indicate the artisanal one, as opposed to the industrial one considered of lower quality.

Despite the ice-cream was born in Italy around the middle of the sixteenth century, according to data from Eurostat for 2023 the Germany is the leading producer in Europe with 612 million litres per year. It is followed by France with 568 million andItaly with 527 million. Overall, ice cream production fell to 3.2 billion liters (-1.4%) but Spain is an exception with an increase from 80 to 402 million liters.

There Germany It is also the country where the average price is lowest with 1.8 euros per litre. Then comes France (2.2 euros) and Italy (2.6 euros). The most exported products outside the EU are French ones with 52 million kilos. Italy is fourth with 28 million kilos, equal to 11% of total exports.