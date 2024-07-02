Ice cream, consumption ever increasing in Italy: for 60% it is a “timeless product”

30% of Italians are increasingly consuming ice cream, even at home: it is estimated that there will be strong growth in this sense by 2027. This is what the AstraRicerche survey for the Istituto del Gelato Italiano states, which took into consideration one of the favorite foods of Italians. The data, reported by the Drg Comunicazione website, prove it: with 60.4% considering it a “timeless product”, 55.8% for whom “everyone likes it” and 38.3% according to whom “it brings back a bit of a child”. 80% think, in association with ice cream, of “good taste”, tradition, know-how, quality of raw materials, imagination and creativity.

Ice cream is also associated with the holiday season: 54% link it to summer and heat, 33% to lightheartedness while 25% think of the sea. In short, ice cream has a positive response, it evokes emotions such as joy and happiness, it is enjoyed in moments of tranquility, to relax and cool off, especially in the hottest period of the year.

We are mainly talking about packaged Italian ice cream, with an important figure for the number of employees in the production of ice cream and for exports abroad, if we also consider the distribution network of packaged ice cream, the economic relevance grows considerably in our country, not only through large-scale retail trade or food stores, but also bars and clubs. A sector that is increasingly on sale and growing in the Retail channel and that combines made in Italy and food excellence in a single product. In addition to the variety of formats available – tub, cone, biscuit ice cream, ice cream on a stick, ice cream cakes – Italian consumers look for food safety, long shelf life, affordable price, simple ingredients and above all the convenient possibility of being consumed at home.