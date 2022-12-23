Thousands of canceled flights and slippery roads due to the ‘historic winter storm’ Elliott mean that many Americans and Canadians will not be home in time for Christmas. Warnings from the National Weather Service apply to as many as 60 percent of residents in the US.



Sami Kappe



23 Dec. 2022

More than 1.5 million homes and businesses in the United States are now without electricity due to the winter storm. This is reported by PowerOutage, an American site that tracks power outages in the country. The temperature in some places has dropped below -40 degrees and may drop even further in the coming days. More than 20 states are experiencing power outages, especially in the eastern part of the country, according to PowerOutage. The problems are greatest in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. President Biden already warned the Americans on camera: “Take this seriously. If you have to travel, go now.” See also NATO accession: Turkey attests Sweden and Finland 'progress'

Freezing cold in Texas

The US Weather Service (NWS) has now issued an extreme weather warning that applies to about 200 million Americans, about 60 percent of the population.

Cold air from Canada is currently being sucked counterclockwise over the United States around the low pressure area. “That extends so far that even in southern Texas the temperature is well below zero,” says Roosmarijn Knol of Weerplaza. This leads to great concern in the border city of El Paso, where many migrants cross the border. Many of them come from Mexico and Venezuela and do not have a thick winter coat with them.

In Chicago it will not be warmer than -15 degrees on Friday afternoon (local time). Although it apparently does not prevent residents from going for a run, writes The Chicago Tribune. In addition to the sharp drops in temperature, storm Elliot, as it is called, also brings a lot of snow and strong winds. See also Briton known as 'The Naked Carpenter' is arrested again

A snow storm in Toronto (Canada) today. © Arlyn McAdorey / The Canadian Press via AP



Beware of slippery roads in Chicago. © AP



Several news sites now speak of a ‘bomb cyclone’. “Which comes from the word bombogenesis,” explains Knol. “A very nice term in meteorology. It means that the air pressure in the core of a low-pressure area suddenly drops very quickly. A winter storm can suddenly bring extreme situations. Around the Great Lakes (near Toronto, ed.) The snow depth may be up to half a meter.”

Immigrants forced to sleep outside in El Paso try to warm themselves at dawn. © Getty Images via AFP

In the weekend, according to Knol, the weather system will gradually lose strength. “It may cross the ocean in a northeasterly direction. It could even end up in our country as a ‘normal low-pressure area’.” But don’t worry. “Then the sting is out.”

Flights from the Netherlands

Due to the freezing cold and expected black ice, KLM has already had to cancel three flights to Canada. The airline expects to be able to operate all flights to North America on Friday. See also Football A special foul in the Norwegian Football League: the goalkeeper is accused of scoring a goal

KLM says it understands those who want to postpone their flight to or from the US. “Under certain conditions, they are allowed to use a flexible booking policy,” says a KLM spokesperson. “Their scheduled flight may then be moved to another date free of charge.” According to her, these are destinations such as Vancouver (Canada), Boston and Chicago.

