Around 380 passengers had to climb ladders to get out of an ICE train on its way to Munich. © Silke Brüggemeier/dpa

380 passengers had to climb ladders out of an ICE train on the route between Hamburg and Berlin and change to a replacement train. The reason was defective brakes on the express train.

Hamburg/Berlin – Due to a defective brake, an ICE train broke down on the open track between Hamburg and Berlin and was evacuated. After waiting for hours, the approximately 380 passengers had to climb out of the train on stepladders shortly before Boizenburg/Elbe station on Tuesday evening and change to a replacement train that stopped next to it and continued the journey to Munich, a railway spokeswoman said. No one was injured. dpa