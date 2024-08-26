Home World

The Breidamerkurjökull glacier part of the large Vatnajökull glacier in southeast Iceland. © Steffen Trumpf/dpa

The area around the Jökulsarlon glacier lagoon in Iceland is popular. A highlight is guided tours through ice caves. This is where the accident occurred.

Reykjavik – An ice cave tour in Iceland ended in tragedy. At least one tourist died. Another was seriously injured but is in a stable condition. The responsible Icelandic police announced this on Facebook. Two people are still missing. The search efforts are proving difficult. Only a few days previously, a volcanic eruption occurred in Iceland.

Ice cave collapses in Iceland: Two people trapped – search for missing people under difficult conditions

The people affected were part of a 25-person tourist group who visited the cave in the Breidamerkurjökull glacier as part of a guided tour. Their nationalities initially remained unclear. Iceland, with its glaciers and geysers, volcanoes and waterfalls, is also a popular travel destination for many outdoor tourists from Germany.

Around 100 rescue workers, including specialised cave rescuers, and helicopters were deployed. This was reported by the broadcaster RÚV. On Sunday, the search for the two missing people, who were probably trapped under the ice, was suspended. The reason for this is the difficult and dangerous conditions on site and the darkness at night. The search was due to continue on Monday morning.

But the conditions remain difficult. According to RÚV, a senior police officer said that the rescuers could not bring heavy rescue equipment onto the glacier. They would have to work “more or less entirely by hand” in the search for the missing people. There has not yet been any contact with the two people trapped in the ice, he said.

Ice cave is three to five meters deep – and was once a filming location for Hollywood movies

A tourist who had visited the cave a few minutes earlier told the station that it was only three to five meters deep. He only heard about the collapse when he returned to his hotel.

The Breidamerkurjökull in the southeast of the Atlantic island is an offshoot of the Vatnajökull glacier, which lies on the Jökulsarlon glacier lagoon. The lake with its floating icebergs is one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions and was the filming location for well-known Hollywood films such as “James Bond” and “Tomb Raider” with Angelina Jolie. Numerous hikes through ice caves are offered in the region.

In Italy, a cave explorer fell into a 150-meter abyss in 2023. A video showed the spectacular rescue mission. (mbr with dpa)