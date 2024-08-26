Home World

Operation in impassable terrain: rescue workers search for the alleged missing people. © Vilhelm Gunnarsson/STOD2/AP/dpa

A guided tour on a glacier tongue ends in a tragic accident. One tourist dies, and two are searched for for a long time. Then the police are finally able to give the all-clear.

Reykjavik – Just recently there was another volcanic eruption, now an accident on a glacier: Iceland’s unique nature has once again demonstrated its dramatic and dangerous power. A tourist from the USA died when an ice cave collapsed near the Jökulsarlon glacier lagoon. According to police, his partner – also a US citizen – was taken to a hospital in Reykjavik by helicopter with serious injuries. She was reportedly in a stable condition.

For a long time it was also unclear whether two more tourists were missing. Dozens of rescue workers searched for them. Around 24 hours after the accident, the police gave the all-clear: no one was trapped under the ice and the search was being called off. In reality, only 23 people were part of the affected tour group, not 25 as previously assumed.

It seems clear that something was wrong with the registration for the tour and that there were contradictory statements about the number of people taking part. Nevertheless, it was felt important to continue the search until it was clear that there was no one under the ice. The operation was then over.

The accident occurred on Sunday on the Breidamerkurjökull glacier near the Jökulsarlon glacier lagoon in southeastern Iceland. The US couple were part of a group of foreign tourists who had explored the ice cave on a guided tour. According to police, the tourists came from various countries.

Setting for James Bond and Tomb Raider

Iceland, with its glaciers and geysers, volcanoes and waterfalls, is a very popular travel destination for many outdoor enthusiasts from Germany. Last year, almost 140,000 Germans visited the North Atlantic island. In total, around 2.2 million people came to the island, which itself has fewer than 400,000 inhabitants.

In addition to other natural spectacles, hikes over glacier tongues and through ice caves are among the most popular things that tourists can do in Iceland. Boat tours on Jökulsarlon are also a spectacular experience: many icebergs that have broken off from the Vatnajökull glacier and its offshoot Breidamerkurjökull float on the waters of the glacial lake. The spectacular scenery has already served as a setting for several film productions, including James Bond and Tomb Raider films.

After a long search it became clear: there are no tourists under the ice. © Vilhelm Gunnarsson/STOD2/AP/dpa

As beautiful as the scenery was, the search for the alleged missing people was difficult after the ice cave collapse: Due to the dangerous conditions on site and the darkness, the search was interrupted during the night, but resumed in full force early in the morning. A drone image from the Icelandic broadcaster RÚV showed dozens of workers searching for the missing people in the ice masses covered with black sandstone, mainly with their hands and shovels. They were unable to use heavy machinery due to the impassable terrain.

Fire and Ice

Only a few days ago, Iceland’s rugged nature showed its breathtaking side: the sixth volcanic eruption within nine months began on the Reykjanes peninsula near the capital Reykjavik at the end of last week. This was accompanied by numerous earthquakes.

Just a few days ago, another volcanic eruption began in southwest Iceland. © Marco di Marco/AP/dpa

The lava initially bubbled out of a crack in the earth that was estimated to be almost four kilometers long. The eruption is now concentrated mainly on two fissures in the northern part of the eruption area, but there is currently no danger to people or the fishing village of Grindavík. During a previous eruption, three houses in Grindavík were caught and destroyed by the lava masses.

The cave collapse occurred far away: the affected glacier is located about 300 kilometers east of the volcanic area. dpa