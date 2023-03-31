Ice ball | Undermanned Finland crushed Norway in the World Cup

Finland’s men’s men’s World Cup final place almost certain.

Emil Fedorov scored no fewer than five goals when Finland beat Norway 7–3 (3–2) in the Men’s World Ice Hockey Championships. The Finns also managed to score against Norway Kalle Lempinen and Tero Liimatainenwho collected power points to 1+1 man.

Finland had to play undermanned for almost an hour in the match, because of that Riku Hämäläinen were driven from the field after more than half an hour of playing.

The win will almost certainly take Finland to the World Cup final, which will be played on Sunday. Finland has won all three of its matches in the World Cup tournament played in Växjö, Sweden. In the final round of Group A, Finland will face Sweden, who will also meet in the final match.

“This was the first match in the tournament where there was emotion and where we had to give it our all,” Finland’s head coach Ari Holopainen said in the Ice Hockey Association’s press release.

Finland’s women played against the United States to a 1–1 draw. Petra Verhelä scored Finland’s goal. In their second match of the day, Finland lost to Sweden 0–6.