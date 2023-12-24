Ice ball | Travel man Ville Aaltonen can't pull the trigger on Christmas – “Learned the hard way”

On Christmas day there are rehearsals and as a custom we sit for eight hours in the bus.

When plays for league points on Boxing Day, on the eve you can't afford to eat too much at the Christmas table. Ice ball player To Ville Aaltonen44, Boxing Day tours became popular already in the mid-1990s.

Family supports.

“It's always been our family's everyday life. It would probably feel strange if there wasn't such a schedule,” says Aaltonen.

He started his career in the mid-1990s in Narukerä and played for a very long time in Sweden before returning to Pori in 2020. Also in Swedish iceball, Boxing Day is a game day, so things are done with a routine.

Ville Aaltonen is used to playing in the Christmas region as well. Picture from 2022.

Christmas is never ruined because of the game, even if the athlete has to watch what he eats a little on the eve.

“It's more pleasant to play when you've eaten in moderation at Christmas. It's not so nice to play if the taste of Christmas food comes to your mouth already a quarter of an hour after playing. Maybe I had to learn that the hard way in the early days of my career,” says Aaltonen.

It doesn't mean snoozing at the gourmet table.

“An extra saucer might do, but I have always been able to fit the helmet on on game day. If you had to loosen the screws, then you should make a note in the diary that next year be a little more relaxed.”

Aaltonen the family includes the wife Soon and children Get it19, Jesse17 and Jonah13.

Among the boys, Jesse has been part of Narukerä's representative team this season.

Ville Aaltonen at the table with his wife Pia and children Jesse, Joona and Saana. Photo from February 2023.

Ville Aaltonen receives strong support from his family. In the picture, the family cheering at the SC final last March.

Jää invites other family members as well. The family's program has traditionally included “playing tail” in the morning, after which it was time to enjoy rice porridge and a Christmas sauna.

“In the evening, we will eat and have fun. I hope that Santa will come at some point, and we will get some presents. In Sweden, we were mostly with our own family, but now we have a lot of relatives together again, which makes Christmas for me,” says Aaltonen.

Finland In Bandyliiga, traditionally, a local round is played, but the pairs don't quite match. For Narukera, the “derby” is a match against Akille from Porvoo.

This year, Narukerä plays away. It means a slice of about 300 kilometers in one direction on the highway.

“On Christmas Day, there are exercises in 11 countries, so that everyone gets to wake up to the day in peace. As a friend, we leave for Porvoo around eight in the morning, and I get to sit back on the couch at home sometime around ten in the evening,” Aaltonen says without complaining.

The everyday life of an ice-ball player is busy in Finland anyway. Aaltonen works in the banking industry. After the workday, team practices await, and leagues are played on the weekends.

“Winter is about sports. The family is used to the fact that the father is not always at home.”

During his years in Sweden, Aaltonen worked at most half-time, but after returning home, working life demands more. An ice ball player does not play for money, but for love.

“I take my hat off to those who have been running that rally here in Finland for a really long time.”

Aaltonen is one of the top names in Finnish hockey history. He played in the team that won the world championship in 2004, and a long career abroad also speaks of the player's level.

Narukerä's Ville Aaltonen in a match against the Oulu Luistinseura in January 2023.

In Finland, ice hockey is clearly a smaller sport than in Sweden, which Aaltonen knows well.

Aaltonen played Boxing Day matches in the western neighbor at its best in front of 8,000 spectators. In Finland, we go with much smaller audiences, but Aaltonen also praises the atmosphere here.

“Here in Pori and also in Porvoo, there is a comfortable crowd even in ordinary regular season matches.”

Aaltonen has been playing on a year-by-year basis for a long time. It still tastes good.

“Narukerä has been doing good work for a long time. It would have been easy for me to end my career at last spring's Finnish championship, but you don't do this job just for the sake of winning. It still felt good to continue, I want to see this card to the very end.”

Konkari's body has kept up with the pace.

“If it was a matter of getting bored every morning, playing wouldn't be worth it anymore.”

Round of the bandy league on December 26: 1 pm WP 35–JPS. At 3 pm Akilles–Narukerä, HIFK–Botnia and Veiterä–Kampparit.