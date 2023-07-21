Ice ball | The Finnish player moves to Russia as his twin brother’s teammate

Ice ball player Tommi Määtä’s new club is the Russian SKA-Neftjanik.

Finn ice ball player Tommi Määtä moves to play in the Russian iceball league next season. Määtä’s new team is SKA-Neftjanik, the club informs on their website.

He is currently with the team for a training camp in Irkutsk.

Määttä played from 2016 until last season in Edsbyn, Sweden, where he won four Swedish championships.

The 27-year-old defender is also a familiar sight in the jersey of the Finnish national team. He won World Cup silver in the Ice Ball World Championships played in March-April.

It is probably useless to wait for the national team to be invited to Määtä in the future, because the Finnish Ice Hockey Federation has strongly condemned Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Tommi Määttä has already played for SKA-Neftjanik Tuomas Määtän twin brother The club announced at the beginning of April this year that it had signed a two-year extension contract with Tuomas Määtä.

See also Labor struggles | The district court banned the ICU strikes Tommi (left) and Tuomas Määttä will play in Russia next season.

Tuomas Määtä made headlines in the spring of last year when he participated with his Russian team in a pro-war demonstration in Ukraine. Before the match, the players lined up on the ice in the shape of the letter Z.

Määtta apologized for what happened at the time to Ilta-Sanom by e-mail and said that she did not know what she had gotten herself into.

“Right before the match, we were told in Russian that we had to get in some shape, and I didn’t understand what it was about, when I was only focused on the game. I went into an unusual shape following the other players. I was not aware of the matter and its significance,” he wrote.

After Tommi Määtä’s recent transfer to Russia, there are now four Finnish professionals playing sports in the eastern neighbor. In addition to the brothers, a volleyball libero Lauri Kerminen and a hockey player Teemu Pulkkinen have decided to continue their career in Russia.