Ice ball | Narukerä is celebrating the second Bandyliiga championship in its club history

Narukerä clearly beat Kampparit Bandyliiga in the final.

Pori club For the second time in its club history, Narukerä won the men’s main league, the Bandyliiga championship, when it beat Mikkelin Kampparit 7–3 in the final match played in Pori on Saturday evening.

Narukerä’s previous championship came in 1999.

Kampparit won the regular season and Narukerä was second, but in the follow-up series Narukerä came out on top. In the final, in front of more than 2,300 spectators, the spirit of the city continued.