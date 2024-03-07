Ice ball | Myhäileva Taavi Sulander has skates that look worn, but not many people own similar ones

When Taavi Sulander bought new skates in 1987, he could not imagine that he would still be using them 37 years later as a league referee.

Ice skates look more worn than their wearer. They show small scratches and dents. In the lower part you can find the combination of letters “TS”. The letters refer to the owner's name.

Helsinki Taavi Sulander bought the skates in 1987. He still likes them because they give you a good kick until the end. None of my active colleagues can find similar ones.

“Some of the current judges weren't even born when I got those skates,” Sulander says with a smile.

His career in the Finnish refereeing field is unparalleled. Sulander, 65, has refereed hockey in Finland in six different decades. His career began as a goal judge in 1979. He has played 661 league games in ice hockey by the time of the interview.

Sulander has been a man of justice in sports. In addition to a wonderful bandy career, he worked as an assistant referee in the Veikkausliiga in a total of 155 matches between 1985 and 2006.

Football has already stopped, but what makes a pensioner continue to travel around Finland in pursuit of an ice ball through the dark winters?

“ “The money is not much compared to how much time is spent on the job.”

Taavi Sulander has been using these skates on league ice for 37 years.

In the ice ball league Linjuri receives a compensation of 175 euros for the basic game, the head referee a little more. In the playoffs, the amounts increase slightly.

“The money is not much compared to how much time is spent on the job. You have to be at the venue two hours before the game. Even if we talk [Helsingin] from a local game, it easily takes five hours, in more distant places it takes half a day,” says Sulander.

Bonuses are gross income, which means they are subject to taxes.

“In practice, it is pocket money, and no pension accrues from it. Funny thing: it's been earned [uralla] some 100,000, but it doesn't show up anywhere in the pension savings,” says Sulander.

He has used a lot of holidays and free days for his work as a judge. Sulander, who spent his actual working career in the IT field, praises the fact that the employer was generally flexible.

“The time spent as a judge has of course also been away from the family. I have to send a big thank you to the family for putting up with this effort of mine.”

Sulander's family includes his wife and now an adult daughter.

The spouse's father was an athlete, and Sulander describes that the sports life was already in the spouse's blood as well.

It was fitting for the picture that Sulander and his wife met each other at the banquet of the 1983 World Ice Hockey Championships.

“ “There is enough feedback – sometimes maybe a little too much.”

Taavi Sulander as a Bandyliiga judge in February 2024.

At home understanding is often better than on the pitch. Referees always get criticized or yelled at in matches. Usually much more sensitive than the players.

During his long career, Sulander has also heard everything.

“There is enough feedback – sometimes maybe a little too much. Good to communicate. Sometimes criticism is quite justified, and I don't see it as bad, as long as it doesn't go overboard. There is always emotion involved in the game.”

Referee Sulander's father was Victory Sulander, who had a long career as a sports reporter for Helsingin Sanomat. He was known as a writer with a very sharp pen.

The reporter sometimes also worked at his son's matches.

“Yes, that pen was sharp even then,” Judge Sulander remembers his father's style and laughs.

Hockey players they don't do their job, at least because of the publicity. Iceball is a fading sport where you feel the harshness of everyday life. On the weekends, we travel across Finland on dark roads. Danger always lurks.

Sulander especially remembers one return trip from Lappeenranta one winter evening. The snow was falling steadily, home didn't seem to be getting any closer. The car's odometer was as if frozen.

“The road could no longer be seen properly. I had to stop at Lapinjärvi Shell. Hands were shaking.”

However, Sulander experienced his worst moment of horror on the roads on a bright June evening in 1985 as a football referee. Behind him was Pori's Veikkausliiga debut as an assistant referee in the PpT-KpV match. On the way back, my heart rose in my throat.

“The deer entered the road from the front. I can say that only a Sunday hesar could have fit between the car and the moose. It was five minutes away,” says Sulander.

The return journeys are trying even without wrecks. When the home door closes after dawn, there is only some weird hour before the work day.

“ “It was 45 degrees below zero in the match between Norway and Kazakhstan in Arkhangelsk.”

The referee has traveled a lot in ice and soccer duties. Picture of Pasila in February 2024.

International ones the tasks spiced up Sulander's career in the peak years nicely. The native of Helsinki has refereed in seven ice hockey World Cups, of which the ones played in Russia were particularly memorable.

Sulander says he “digs” iceball because of the winter outdoor nature of the sport, but he has his limits with everything.

“In the match between Norway and Kazakhstan in Arkhangelsk, it was 45 degrees below zero. It was supposed to be a regular one and a half hour game, but it was played for 56 and a half minutes. The international federation had to make a decision not to finish the game.”

The judges also received a slightly special instruction during those games.

“We were told to look at the guy's face to see if he starts turning blue due to frostbite. The whole trip was about survival. If the Hotellihuone was on the windward side, the cold was really felt inside. We lined the windows with towels, otherwise it was crazy cold,” Sulander recalls.

Russia is often associated with bribery. Sulander was not offered suspicious envelopes or female company, but often the atmosphere in the East seemed shy, as he himself describes.

“I wasn't personally tried for a direct bribe, but sometimes you could see random bottles of vodka in the locker room. Once in the European Cup, the president of the Russian Federation and the International Federation came to the judges' booth and said that we should do something different. We kicked him out.”

Sulander calculates that he has refereed 195 international matches in ice hockey, of which 83 were domestic matches. Diamonds were the domestic matches between Russia and Sweden, the superpowers of the sport. These were condemned by Sulander on the 29th.

The judge elaborates a bit. In the early part of the career, the eastern neighbor was the Soviet Union.

“I'm probably the only one still active in the whole world who has whistled the “CCCP” [Neuvostoliiton] matches, hey. A couple of years ago I still had a picture on Whatsapp where I was standing next to the CCCP line. When the war of aggression came [2022]someone said that picture is really good.”

Sulander deleted the photo.

“ “We always talk about age. People are at such a different stage – how each one has taken care of their fitness.”

Taavi Sulander has received a lot of feedback as a judge – including from his father.

Sulander describes having “retired” from the duties of a judge three times already.

“For futs as an international referee at the age of 45, from the futs league at the age of 48 and as an international ice ball referee at the age of fifty. Now it's just this Bandyliiga.”

Sulander thinks for a long time about the fairness of age limits. What is the basis for not being able to judge anymore? Are everyone at a certain age in the same condition, is the young automatically more suitable than the more experienced?

“When I left the football league [2006], I have since whistled 300 league matches in ice ball. If you take the fitness and rule tests, and the other skills are fine, why should it be restricted somehow?” Sulander says.

“We always talk about age. People are at such a different stage – how everyone has taken care of their fitness. This has been easy for me. I've been on the move since I was a little boy. Maybe that's why I'm still able to participate at the major league level.”

Sulander maintains her fitness with effective exercise. For example, he cycles a lot. He even arrived at the February interview on a bicycle.

Running is also still going well, but it is not one of my favorite hobbies.

There are dozens of Cooper's tests behind.

“Usually I have run as much as needed, somewhere around 2,700 or 2,800 meters. It's been maybe a few years since the last one. In India I pulled 3,200. If you practice a little, there shouldn't be a problem. It depends on your attitude and motivation, how you want to do things.”

“Age is just a number,” says 65-year-old ice ball referee Taavi Sulander.

Sulander has not yet decided if he will continue his career next season. In any case, working life would not be an obstacle, as Sulander retired from it in the fall of 2022. He wants to consider the judge matter in peace.

“I don't like to decide to quit if I'm not sure about it. I don't like having to stop many times. If you miss one season, there's no going back. Then when it's over, it's over.”

So far, there has been enough motivation.

“This age doesn't make it any easier, but there is a certain kind of meaningful challenge here: to still be able to manage those games and stay involved. Even though the work is sometimes thankless, it is also rewarding when you can still get through with honor.”

Maybe the 1987 Jofa skates can still be used.

