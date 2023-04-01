Ice ball | Jimi Heinonen scored two goals against Sweden

With a tie, Finland and Sweden applied for positions in the World Ice Hockey World Cup finals.

31.3. 23:11

Men’s the national ice hockey team’s World Cup campaign continued on Friday with a 2–2 draw against Sweden. The pre-favorites of the tournament have dominated the tournament and will fight for the world championship in Sunday’s final match.

In Friday’s match, host Sweden quickly took the lead, but Jimi Heinonen tied the game at 1–1 by Erik Säfström during the ice age.

In the second half, Heinonen put Finland in the lead when Christopher Edlund was in the fridge. Martin Johansson however, scored the equalizer just seven minutes later from a corner.

The women’s national team suffered a 0-4 loss to Sweden on Friday. Finland will face the United States in Saturday’s semifinals.