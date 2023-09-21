“Atopic dermatitis is a disease that affects children from an early age. However, recently more and more adults and young adults are affected by it. In the latter case, the advent of the disease can coincide with a period of particular stress, perhaps dictated by the entry into so-called ‘adult life’, with the commitments and responsibilities of work. People who suffered from atopic dermatitis when they were children run the risk of it recurring in stressful conditions during adulthood. The possibility of having pharmacological support and help, as well as social help, is very important for those who suffer from this pathology.” Thus Mario Picozza, president of the National Atopic Dermatitis Association (Andrea), on the sidelines of the press conference ‘Atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata, two pathologies, one drug. Green light to reimbursement’, organized today by Eli Lilly in Milan on the occasion of the approval for reimbursement by the National Health Service of baricitinib, an oral Janus kinase (Jak) inhibitor, also indicated for alopecia areata.

“People with atopic dermatitis – explains Picozza – are people who tend to isolate themselves, because not only is it a visible disease that involves problems regarding sociality, the possibility of working, of being useful to others, but it is also a painful disease, which does not allow, for example, to do sport. The repercussions of atopic dermatitis therefore involve all spheres of the patient’s life, including the relational and economic one, since patients have to incur huge expenses for continuous skin care”.