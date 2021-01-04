Cloudy weather, sleet or rain, and ice are expected in Moscow on Monday, January 4, the official website reports. Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation…

According to meteorologists, during the day the air temperature in the capital will be from zero to two degrees below zero. On Tuesday night in the city it can get colder to minus six.

In the Moscow region, during the daytime it is expected from zero to minus five degrees, at night – from three to eight degrees of frost.

Also in Moscow and the region declared a yellow level of weather hazard due to ice.

South-east wind at a speed of up to eight meters per second. Atmospheric pressure is about 757 millimeters of mercury.

