Ice ages The puppy survived well in the eternal ice of Canada for over 56,000 years, now it has been thoroughly studied

The puppy ate salmon from the Klondike River during the summer, and its genetic link to Siberian wolves became clear.

Canada in July 2016, a very well-preserved kitten was found in the northern eternal ice.

It was discovered by a gold digger in Yukon territory, near a small one The city of Dawson. Yukon is Canada’s northwesternmost territory and Alaska’s neighbor.

This gray wolf (Canis lupus) there are female puppies studied closely at the University of Des Moines, Iowa, USA. Now the researchers published a report on the results.

Puppy the turkey, viscera, and bones survived well in the frost for tens of thousands of years.

The female puppy weighed just under 700 grams when she died and was estimated to be seven weeks old.

The puppy got the name Zhùr from the researchers. It means wolf in the dialect of the locals.

“The puppy is the best preserved wolf from the ice age,” says the author of the research report Julie Meachen Live Science website. He is an assistant professor of anatomy at Des Moines.

“Even the dog’s little snout has survived.”

Researchers there was radiocarbon timing, DNA samples, and different ways to measure different isotopes, including oxygen. These reliably found out how long the puppy was in the ice, over 56,000 years.

An X-ray of the skeleton and teeth revealed that Zhùr was about seven weeks old. It lived at a time when glaciers extended much further south than now.

The wolf cub’s body was also studied extensively.­

Meachen and his group studied the pup’s inheritance of mitochondrial genes that survive only from mothers to daughter pups.

With these, he was able to find wolf connections with wolves that lived in ancient Yukon and Alaska but are now extinct. At the same time, a connection to Russian gray wolves was found in the genus.

It was based on the Bering Land Bridge, which once connected Alaska and Russia.

Zhùrin the stomach also revealed what it once ate. The bone survey also said more about it.

The puppy had preyed on a king salmon that still spawns today In the Klondike River.

Even today, for example, Alaskan wolves occasionally move from meat to fish. Researchers previously assumed that the Yukon wolves would have eaten mainly only bison or musk oxen during the ice age.

Zhùrin death can only be contemplated. Maybe it died when the nest collapsed on top of it.

The nest would explain that the wolf cub has survived so well. It was frozen for thousands of years, and at the same time the environment was very dry and airtight.

“Emo and the other puppies may have escaped the collapse outside the cave mouth,” Meachen ponders.

Forever has been revealed more and more forever mummified animals, especially in Siberia, but also in Canada. The reason is considered to be that the global climate is warming and melting ice.

A study of the ancient kitten was published at Christmas time Current Biology.