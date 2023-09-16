Ice Age: plot, characters and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, 16 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Ice Age, a 2002 animated film directed by Chris Wedge, will be broadcast; produced by Blue Sky Studios, in co-production with 20th Century Fox Animation, and distributed by 20th Century Fox. Co-directed by Carlos Saldanha and based on an original story by Michael J. Wilson, the film is the first chapter of the “Ice Age” franchise (as well as the first Blue Sky feature film ever). But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

About 20,000 years ago, in the Paleolithic era, an ice age is about to hit the Earth, threatening living species with running out of food or dying from the cold. Most of the animals thus decide to migrate south in an attempt to escape the frost. A saber-toothed squirrel named Scrat is trying to bury his acorn for the spring, but he accidentally causes a glacier to break, causing him to fall right into the migration point. The mammoth Manfred seems oblivious to the danger and does not take part in the mass migration. Meanwhile, the sloth Sid wakes up and realizes that his family has abandoned him, since he was still sleeping when they left. Sid therefore decides to migrate alone.

Ice Age: characters and voice actors

We’ve seen the plot of Ice Age, but who are the characters and voice actors? Here is the complete list:

Ray Romano: Manfred “Manny”

John Leguizamo: Sidney “Sid”

Denis Leary: Diego

Goran Višnjić: Soto

Jack Black: Zeke

Cedric the Entertainer: Carl

Stephen Root: Frank

Alan Tudyk: Lenny/Dodo

Diedrich Bader: Oscar

Lorri BagleyJennifer

Jane Krakowski: Rachel

Chris Wedge: Scrat/Dodo

Tara Strong: Sylvia

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Ice Age live on TV and live streaming? The animated film, as mentioned, airs today – 16 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform.