Like other large parts of North America, Crystal Beach – near Canada’s border with the United States – was hit hard by a winter storm over the Christmas weekend. The water from Lake Erie crashed over the wharf, into the houses

“From top to bottom, the water is frozen against the houses,” Crystal Beach resident Derek Tupling told Canadian television. “You can imagine the sheer volume and force of water rising over the wall and then instantly freezing – flash freeze. It’s absolutely incredible.”

In addition to being a bizarre sight, Tupling and the other residents of the town are very concerned about the damage from the heavy ice mass on their homes. “We have never seen such bad weather here.”

